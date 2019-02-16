Game to close at Maybird Retail Park

The Game shop at Stratford’s Maybird Retail Park is to close permanently at the end of trading today (Saturday).

The Herald understands that the company has no plans to open an alternative store in Stratford at this time.

Across the road at the recently refurbished Maybrook retail park, Stratford’s new Currys PC World opened yesterday while Office Outlet, which has recently opened, now occupies the unit vacated by Maplins.

Other changes are also afoot at the Maybird Retail Park, read all about them in next week’s Herald