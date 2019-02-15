Hundreds of youngsters attend Stratford climate change protest

Hundreds of pupils walked out of school today to protest against a lack of action to tackle climate change.

The Youth Strike for Climate event saw pupils from a number of local schools gather on Henley Street waving placards demanding action on climate change.

The Youth Strike movement started last year when teenager Greta Thunberg began protesting outside the Swedish Parliament.

Since then thousands of young people have taken part in similar protests, with Stratford joining towns and cities across the UK today in hosting one such strike.

Annie Harper Bradley, 17, who attends Stratford Girls Grammar School said: “We striking because climate change is a massive issue and the government are not doing enough, there is a lot more that can be done.

“All they seem to be focused on now is Brexit, which is a massive issue for young people, but we feel climate change is being ignored.”