Stratford Town sign Coalville Town striker Creany

STRATFORD Town have bolstered their attacking options by capturing Coalville Town striker Dan Creany on a dual registration.

Creany scored 32 goals in 48 appearances for the Ravens during the 2017/18 campaign and is a player Town’s head of football Thomas Baillie has been chasing for a number of months.

“We have been in discussions to sign Dan for a few months and are excited to have a player of his quality join the squad this week,” he said.

“Dan has watched us play and knows exactly what’s required and has also previously worked under Steve Walker during his time at Coalville which is an added advantage.

“If Dan can recreate the form of last season then we have an exceptional player for the remainder of this season.

“I would also like to thank Jed (McCrory – chairman) and the board for the extra support in making this signing happen to help aid our promotion chase.”

Creany goes straight into the squad for tomorrow’s, Saturday, game against Halesowen Town at the Arden Garages Stadium.