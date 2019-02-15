Stratford juniors help county to sportshall success

A 23-STRONG Stratford AC juniors contingent provided the lion’s share of the Warwickshire team which performed well at the West Midlands Regional Sportshall finals held in Solihull.

The U13 girls and both the U15 teams won their respective age groups, defeating their perennial rivals from Birmingham, and the U13 boys only just missed out on winning by a narrow margin, which rounded off a hugely successful day, with the three teams through to the national finals in Manchester in April.

The U15 athletes competed in a three event all-rounder competition and the stand-out performances came from Millie Leighton, who won the girls’ event, and Adam Farrow won silver the boys’ event.

RESULTS

U13 Boys: Zach MacKenzie (speed bounce 1st, 2-lap 4th); Linden Williams (2-lap and vertical jump 8th); Joshua Roberts (4-lap and shot 1st); James Verrals (4×1-lap relay 1st, standing triple jump 7th); Harry McDonald (4×1-lap relay 1st, vertical jump 2nd).

U13 Girls: Izzy Newton (shot 1st, 6-lap 4th); Poppy Fox Rowe (6-lap 1st, 8-lap parlauf 1st, speed bounce 3rd); Holly Newton (shot 2nd); Lucy Lane (vertical jump and 8-lap parlauf 1st, 4-lap 2nd); Kate Richardson (obstacle and 4×1-lap relay 1st).

U15 Girls: Millie Leighton (overall 1st, speed bounce and vertical jump 1st, 2-lap 2nd)

U15 Medal Boys: Adam Farrow (overall 2nd, standing triple jump 1st, 4-lap and shot 3rd); Ollie Wear (overall 5th, shot 1st, 4×2-lap relay 4th, standing long jump 5th); Freddie Clemons (overall 6th, speed bounce 3rd, 4-lap 4th, standing long jump 5th); Henry Madden Forman (overall 12th, standing long jump 3rd, speed bounce 5th, 4-lap 9th).

U11 Boys: Jonnie Chute (speed bounce and target throw 1st); Flynn Dathan (speed bounce 2nd, standing triple jump 8th); Seb Hillard (standing triple jump 1st); Luca De Feitas Pires (chest push 3rd, standing long jump 12th); Alex McMillan (target throw 7th).

U11 Girls: Ruby Edwards (balance 6th, standing long jump 6th); Emilie Ross (javelin 8th, standing triple jump 11th); Nikola Wodzisz (javelin 4th, balance 9th).