Seeley calls for better discipline from Alcester Town

ALCESTER Town joint-boss Matt Seeley has told his players they need to keep their discipline as it could come back to haunt them in their bid to secure promotion from Midland League Division Three.

The call for the Red and Blacks to keep their heads came after Lewis Marston and Aaron Xavier were sent off in the 1-0 victory over Coventry Colliery in the quarter-finals of the Birmingham Vase on Saturday.

With a return to league action this Saturday with a trip to fourth-bottom FC Shush, Seeley has urged his players to keep their cool and stick to doing the basics.

“Both red cards were definite sendings off so I have no complaints with them at all, but we have to start keeping our discipline because it could cost us dearly in the future,” he told the Herald.

“We have got to keep doing the basics but it feels like I am repeating this every week because I cannot get the same starting XI out each week.

“When players have work commitments and are not getting paid at this level, it’s hard to get consistency so you have to keep repeating things.”

After a goalless first half at Coventry Colliery, Luke Dugmore’s strike after the break ensured the Red and Blacks booked their place in the semi-finals of the county cup where they will play host to Enville Athletic on Saturday, 16th March.