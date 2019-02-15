BREAKING NEWS: Countdown to £1.5million station improvements begins

The first steps towards the £1.5million refurbishment of Stratford Railway Station will begin today as train operator West Midlands Trains confirmed the full project will begin in March.

Commuters will notice some immediate changes today with the installation of a temporary ticket office and workers accommodation at the site.

Actual refurbishment work won’t start until towards the end of March, but today’s additions to the site will provide reassurance to those who have grown frustrated with delays to the project.

£1.3million for the scheme has been provided by the Department for Transport, with Warwickshire County Council putting in £220,000.

Changes to the station will include the rebuilding of the booking hall, an improved passenger seating area and retail facilities.

The project to improve Stratford Station was first revealed by Network Rail in 2015, with a figure of £750,000 initially devoted to the scheme.

However earlier this year the company confirmed that the project had significantly increased in scale since then, which seems to be reflected in the £1.5million investment figure released this week.