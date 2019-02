Loved-up couples could do worse than driving to Alveston this Valentine’s Day after Kissing Tree Lane was named as the most romantic road in the UK.

The conclusion was reached by motor insurer Green Flag based on a survey of more than 2,000 drivers, with 22 per cent selecting Kissing Tree Lane as the most romantic route.

The company also claim drivers spend more on their cars than on their partners and Audi drivers were voted as most attractive, followed by BMW and Aston Martin drivers.