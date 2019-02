THE Stratford Labour Party has called on the leadership of the Labour Party to change its Brexit policy to call for a public vote with labour campaigning to remain.

A motion put forward by the local Labour Party reads: “The Stratford-on-Avon CLP resolves to call on the Party leadership to support a new Public Vote with Remain on the ballot paper by tabling a motion or amendment in Parliament in the next few weeks before 29th March.

The motion was supported by local party members.