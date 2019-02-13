Claverdon roar back from behind to down Bromyard

CLAVERDON bounced back to winning ways in Midlands Four West (South) with a hard-fought 26-22 victory over Bromyard.

It was Bromyard who took the lead some 15 minutes into the half.

A high ball sent up by the fly half was not dealt with and Bromyard forced the turnover to score a converted try.

Claverdon soon levelled the scoring, though, as Sam Turrell cut through the Bromyard defence and touched down under the posts for a converted try.

Bromyard did, however, take the lead once again from a penalty kick through ill-discipline from Claverdon.

With the half drawing closer both sides knew the next score would be vital.

Bromyard sent a kick deep into the Claverdon 22 and piled on the pressure.

Using their forwards, they gathered some momentum around the ruck and crashed over to increase the gap to 15-7.

After the break Claverdon started the stronger of the two teams and the hosts reduced the arrears to one point when James Barton crossed whitewash for a converted try.

Now on the front foot, Claverdon started playing with more confidence by throwing the ball around and showing what they could do with ball in hand and they moved 21-15 in front when Jonny Grey touched down the Lions’ third converted try.

Some ill-discipline cost Claverdon their lead as a series of penalties allowed Bromyard to work their way up the field and a quick switch saw them score a converted try to move 22-21 ahead.

With time running out, Claverdon snatched the win when Ed Smith crashed over the for the try bonus scores with three minutes left.