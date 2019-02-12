FULL-TIME: Stratford Town 0-2 Coalville Town

STRATFORD Town welcome fellow Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central play-off hopefuls Coalville Town to the Arden Garages Stadium tonight, Tuesday, in what should be a good league clash.

The Blues have had a few days off after Saturday’s league game away at Leiston was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch – the only league game off in this division.

For all the minute-by-minute action, follow the feed below.

9.36pm: FULL TIME! Town suffer a 2-0 defeat and finish with 9 men. Report online soon.

9.32pm: Another red card as Williams is sent off for two yellow cards for a foul on Perry.

9.27pm: Goal Coalville. Wright surges into the box and finds the far corner. Game, set and match for the Ravens.

9.19pm: SAVE! Kian Williams’ cross finds Carvalho at the back post, he goes wide and shoots with his left foot but his shot is saved with the right boot of Walton. Now Town are down to ten men as McAteer is sent off for a second yellow.

9.15pm: Sub for Town as Fry is replaced by Kian Williams.

9.14pm: Coming close to the final quarter of an hour and Town remain 1-0 behind.

9.12pm: Wright delivers straight into the arms of Etheridge.

9.11pm: Free-kick to Coalville on the right edge of the box as Williams pulls back Mitchell.

9.06pm: Going to be hard for Town to break down this Coalville defence which has been resolute all game so far.

9.01pm: Goal Coalville. Towers fires in from the edge of the area as Town cannot quite clear from the free-kick.

8.56pm: CHANCE! Long throw causes problems, ball falls to Shariff, but he miscues the effort and volleys over from 8 yards out.

8.51pm: Slow start to the second period. 0-0.

8.47pm: Coalville start the second half.

8.33pm: Half-time and it’s goalless. We’ll be back soon for the second half.

8.28pm: Doyle-Charles goes again for goal from distance and this one goes over the bar.

8.27pm: Attendance of 221.

8.21pm: SAVE! WHAT A SAVE! Cox delivers into the box, Skendi turns and volleys, but Walton flies to his right and tips it over.

8.16pm: McGlinchey in the book for a challenge from behind on Skendi.

8.15pm: Still no goals here but Town slowly getting into a rhythm.

8.11pm: Grocott whips it over the bar. Good effort.

8.10pm: Free-kick for Town about 20 yards out.

8.06pm: Dangerous cross from Fenton is so close to being connected with by Berridge. Coalville probing.

8.01pm: Well we are 15 minutes in and Coalville should be ahead. Town not started great, but better than in recent weeks.

7.56pm: POST! Doyle-Charles hits the woodwork with a thunderous effort from the edge of the area.

7.52pm: Looks like 17 Coalville fans have come out in force to support the Ravens tonight. They’re fairly vocal behind the goal.

7.49pm: Fairly scrappy start to this game. Ball spent more time in the air than on the floor.

7.46pm: And we are under way here. Town start the game, kicking left to right as I look at it.

7.35pm: Coalville: Richard Walton, Alex Dean, Kieren Fenton, Steve Towers (C), Dean Freeman, Joe Doyle-Charles, Luke Shaw, Andrew Wright, Kairo Mitchell, Tom McGlinchey, Tim Berridge. Subs: Tolani Omotola, Matthew Coton, Curtis Burrows, Kyle Perry.

7.30pm: Stratford: Ross Etheridge, Chris Cox, Kynan Isaac, James Fry (C), Jamie McAteer, Jordan Williams, Lewis Wilson, Albi Skendi, Nabil Shariff, Will Grocott, Wilson Carvalho. Subs: Ross Oulton, Kian Williams, Kai Williams, Muhammed Sebbeh-Njie, Cody Fisher.

7.25pm: Good evening and welcome from the Arden Garages Stadium for tonight’s game between Stratford Town and Coalville Town. Stick with us for all the action from a clash between two sides bidding for a place in the play-off places come the end of the season.

Just awaiting the team news ahead of kick-off at 7.45pm.