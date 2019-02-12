Ambulance crews attend medical emergency at Henley School

A MALE teenager was taken to Warwick Hospital in a land ambulance after a medical emergency at Henley High School today, Tuesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the school at 11.29am.

In total, a Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, two ambulances, a paramedic and a community first responder attended the scene.

A statement issued today by head teacher, Steve Jefferies reads: “A pupil was taken seriously ill today and, therefore, air and road ambulance teams attended our site. The pupil’s condition has improved and he has been taken by road to a local hospital where he is being cared for. The pupil’s family are aware. Our sincere thanks to the NHS and the crews for their prompt and vital support