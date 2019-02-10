£1million in Town Trust funding up for grabs

A million pounds worth of grant funding is being offered to charities, voluntary groups and other organisations in Stratford by the Town Trust.

The Trust is particularly interested in receiving applications from groups and charities who have not been involved with them before.

The money will go towards supporting innovative ideas based around the themes of health and wellbeing; reducing isolation; creating meaningful activities for children and young people; providing support at a time of crisis and helping vulnerable communities.

Applications will be considered from local and national charities, constituted voluntary groups and organisations, community interest companies and statutory organisations for certain projects.

For more information or to apply visit www.stratfordtowntrust.co.uk/funding or if you have further questions about completing your application email engagement@stratfordtowntrust.co.uk or call 01789 207114.