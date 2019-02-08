Warwick councillors fail to back Avon Navigation Scheme

A major project to open up the Upper Avon Navigation between Warwick and Stratford has failed to win the backing of Warwick District Council.

A report considered by the council revealed that the cost of such a scheme could reach £29million and a large proportion of consultees had reservations about the plan.

However it did say the project would bring a range of economic benefits to the area, supporting up to 291 local jobs and stimulating the economy by more than £7million.

However instead of agreeing any action to progress the scheme, Warwick District Council decided to simply note the report.

The authority did agree to work with Stratford District Council to promote and improve the footpath/cycleway access along the River Avon corridor between Warwick and Stratford.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for business, Councillor Noel Butler, said: “Any project which has the potential to increase visitor numbers to our district is always worth exploring. Unfortunately, in this case the environmental and capital costs outweighed the benefits. We will however continue to work with Stratford District Council to improve public access along the river corridor between our two towns.”

Stratford District Council will decide what action to take on the project during next Monday’s Cabinet meeting.

For more on this story read this week’s Herald.