Five-star Town Youth brush aside Bromsgrove Sporting

FOOTBALL

Midland Floodlit Youth League, Premier Division South

Bromsgrove Sporting 2-5 Stratford Town

Report by Bryan Hale

STRATFORD Town strengthened their grip on top spot of the MFYL Premier Division South table with a tremendous performance at Bromsgrove Sporting on Wednesday evening.

Both sides took time to settle down before Town moved up a gear and took the lead in the 23rd minute with a fine flowing move beginning with Caine Elliott, who slipped the ball through to James Pomeroy.

He in turn helped it on to Bradley West, who crossed for Harry Hartin to fire past the helpless keeper.

Hartin doubled Town’s lead after 37 minutes, drilling a free-kick into the bottom corner only for Bromsgrove to pull one back three minutes later and then equalise halfway through the second-half.

Town regained the lead with ten minutes to go when Hartin completed his hat-trick as he pounced on a rebound off the keeper and Darren Timms’ side then finished with a flourish, with Tommy Harrington adding two more as the game headed into added time.