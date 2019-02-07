Axe wielding burglars strike in Wixford

Axe wielding burglars targeted a property in Wixford last week, stealing a car and injuring an occupier at the address.

The incident took place just before 4am when four young men broke into the property, before being challenged by one of the occupiers.

During a scuffle, the offenders who were armed with an axe, wrench and hammer, inflicted several minor injuries on the occupier.

The offenders then took car keys and used them to steal a black Audi S3 from the property.

If you have any information which could help the police call 101 quoting incident 27 of 31st January.