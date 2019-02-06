Council takes court action against traveller group

Stratford District Council are taking legal action to evict a traveller group who set up an unauthorised encampment at Stratford Leisure Centre car park this week.

The group, who are believed to be different from those who occupied a section of the same site just after Christmas, number around 20 caravans.

Notice was served on the group on Tuesday, but as they failed to leave the site within the given window, the authority took the matter before magistrates today (Wednesday) to obtain a court order.

A spokesperson for Stratford District Council, said: “‘Stratford-on-Avon District Council has this afternoon (Wednesday) secured a court order requiring the unauthorised campers on the Stratford Leisure Centre car park to leave the site.

“This is now in the process of being served and it is expected that the site will be vacated by the weekend.”