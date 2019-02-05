Men sentenced following fatal Gaydon crash

Four men have been sentenced in connection with a fatal collision near Gaydon in 2017 in which an elderly woman died.

80-year-old Elizabeth Roberts, a passenger in a grey Ford Fiesta, died in the crash with a white BMW on the B4451 on 15th February 2017.

This week at Warwick Crown Court Sagar Taseem, 26, and Naqash Hussain, 29, both of Banbury received 12-year prison terms after being found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

Samuel Franklin, 24, from Banbury, who had previously pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving was sentenced to six years imprisonment, while 21-year-old Kieran Flint of Culworth was found guilty of careless driving and given six penalty points and a £500 fine.

The court heard that the BMW, which Taseem and Hussain were travelling in, failed to stop at the scene and on the morning following the crash Elizabeth Roberts died of her injuries.

A subsequent investigation found that the incident started in Banbury, when the BMW had been involved in an incident with Flint’s Ford Fiesta. The BMW was then pursued by a VW Jetta, being driven by Franklin, for eight miles.

The BMW and the Jetta then drove at excessive speed through Gaydon before driving through a red light to join the dual carriageway.

Both vehicles collided and shortly afterwards the BMW turned around and drove the wrong way along the B4451 into oncoming traffic, where it collided with the Fiesta that Mrs Roberts was travelling in.

The VW Jetta then turned around and drove back to the collision, where Franklin chased the occupants of the BMW away from the scene.

Following today’s sentencing, Detective Constable Stephen Barr from Warwickshire Police said: “This was a tragic incident to investigate, which ultimately could have been avoided.

“I hope today’s sentencing sends out a clear message that we will not tolerate dangerous driving on our roads, and will ensure those who disregard the law will be investigated and punished for their actions.”

The family of Mrs Roberts added: “We would like to thank the emergency services and the members of the public who came to assist on the night of the collision and the medical team at University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire.

“We would also like to thank Warwickshire Police who have worked tirelessly to bring the offenders to justice. No amount of sentence will bring our much loved Mum back but we hope the sentences passed will serve as a deterrent to other road users.”