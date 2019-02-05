Three to appear in court over burglary at Stratford Post Office

THREE men will appear in court to face charges in connection with a burglary at a Stratford Post Office.

A 24-year-old man from Cradley Heath has been requisitioned to appear in court to face a charge of burglary.

A 23-year-old man from Birmingham will face a charge of burglary, a charge of possessing criminal property and two charges of fraud.

A 24-year-old man from Cradley Heath will face a charge of perverting the course of justice.

All three will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 6th March.

The charges follow a break-in at the Post Office in Henley Street on the night of 6th January 2018.