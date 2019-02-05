Shipston-on-Stour aim to keep pressure on leading duo

SKIPPER Matt Corby says every game from now until the end of the season is important for Shipston-on-Stour.

The Rams have had a fortnight off but return refreshed for Saturday’s home clash against Stoke Old Boys as they seek to maintain their Midlands Three West (South) promotion push.

“We’ve had a good week of training and will head into the game well prepared and focused on what we need to do,” said Corby.

Having saw their 13-game unbeaten run ended at Pinley a fortnight ago, Corby stressed there was no need to be too down about the defeat.

“It’s always disappointing when you lose a game but the fact we went 13 games unbeaten previously showed we were doing the right things,” he said.

“Pinley was a tough place to go and get a result so we’re not too disheartened coming away without the win, but we could’ve played much better.

“We’ll be looking to bounce straight back and get a result this Saturday.”

Promotion is still firmly in sight for the Rams as they sit two points behind second-placed Old Leamingtonians with a game in hand.

OLs had missed the opportunity to extend that gap last Saturday after they fell to a surprise 13-12 defeat at mid-table Woodrush.

Corby added: “Every game from now in is important. We have got to keep winning and pile the pressure on OLs and Pinley.

“OLs slipped up last week so we’re back in control of our own destiny.

“If we keep winning, we’ll get promoted – it’s as simple as that for us now really.”

Shipston are expected to have a strong squad for the Stoke OBs clash, but will be without William Gasson from the back row.

The Rams, though, are hoping to welcome back fly half Robbie Faulkner following a six-week spell on the sidelines with a shoulder injury.