Traveller group sets up at Leisure Centre once again

An unauthorised traveller encampment has once again been set up at Stratford Leisure Centre car park, following the departure of a previous group from the same location in January.

This time a group of around 20 caravans, different from those who set up in the car park just after Christmas, are occupying a section of the site.

A spokesperson for Stratford District Council, said: “The District Council is currently going through the court process to remove the unauthorised encampment from the Stratford-upon-Avon Leisure Centre car park and Notice had been served on the unauthorised encampment today.”