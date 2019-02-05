Traveller group sets up at Leisure Centre once again

By
Ben Lugg
-
2
1839

An unauthorised traveller encampment has once again been set up at Stratford Leisure Centre car park, following the departure of a previous group from the same location in January.

This time a group of around 20 caravans, different from those who set up in the car park just after Christmas, are occupying a section of the site.

A spokesperson for Stratford District Council, said: “The District Council is currently going through the court process to remove the unauthorised encampment from the Stratford-upon-Avon Leisure Centre car park and Notice had been served on the unauthorised encampment today.”

  • Liz Guilfoyle

    They are the same one’s. We’ve had them in Leamington Spa

  • wicked messenger

    so? they keep getting away with it. what’s to stop them coming back?