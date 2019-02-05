Nine-try Alcester secure emphatic victory over Medics

ALCESTER played their annual fixture against Airsharks XV, better known as Birmingham Medics, and came out triumphant in a 51-12 victory on Saturday.

Usually a closer game, Alcester had nine different try scorers throughout the match.

The Medics’ only points came in the first-half through two tries and a conversion which kept them within five points at half-time with the score at 17-12 to Alcester.

Glyn Smith, Sam Lear, who was playing his first game since returning from injury, and Matt Johnson scored their side’s first-half points as well as a conversion from Chris Howell.

Ross Gard, Howell, Will Silk, Sam Bosworth, Cian Allen and James Bates all scored unanswered in the second-half, with Howell adding two more successful kicks at posts to ensure a thorough thrashing for their Birmingham opponents.

In the 76th minute, veteran Robbie Parker was given his first yellow card of his 26-year playing career.

He was penalised for a high tackle, but he took one for the team after a string of penalties had built up for his side.

Alcester return to Midlands Three West (South) action on Saturday when they make the trip to second-placed Old Leamingtonians while the development side entertain Old Laurentians 3rds.