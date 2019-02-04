Appeal for witnesses following flat fire in Lower Quinton

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a fire at a flat in Lower Quinton.

Police were called to the fire on Goose Lane at 7.15pm on Saturday (2nd February). The fire is being treated as suspicious.

A 21-year-old woman, 32-year-old man, 30-year-old man and 25-year-old man, all from Lower Quinton, have been arrested on suspicion of arson.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

Detective Inspector Lisa Sears said: “This is a concerning incident and it was lucky nobody was injured or worse.

“We have four people in custody helping with our enquiries and we’re keen to hear from anyone with information that could help with the investigation.

“Witnesses report seeing an altercation involving three males outside the flat just before the fire started so we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone in the area with CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage that may help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 294 of 2nd February 2019. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.