Warwickshire County Council supports the national Truth Project’s ‘I will be heard’ campaign

WARWICKSHIRE County Council offers its full support to The Truth Project’s ‘I will be heard’ campaign and encourages residents to report historical child sexual abuse.

The Truth Project is part of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse. It is an opportunity for victims and survivors to come to a confidential session to describe their experiences and how institutions failed to protect them. Residents can also make suggestions to help prevent abuse in the future.

The Truth Project is designed in discussion with victims and survivors and its sessions are held in a supportive environment that puts users’ needs first. Anything that is said in a private session is free from judgement and questioning. The Project uses the information from such sessions to shape its recommendations to decision makers and law enforcement organisations.

The Truth Project understand that everyone is different and offer the option for anyone taking part in the process to receive emotional support throughout, with the level of support an individual wishes to receive being entirely up to them.

Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council said: “Warwickshire County Council puts children at the heart of everything it does and has been working closely with key strategic partners across Warwickshire to tackle child sexual abuse and exploitation.

“For too long, a wall of silence has built up around child sexual abuse. The Truth Project has launched a landmark public awareness campaign to ensure that survivors have their voices heard. This is a really positive opportunity for victims and survivors of child sexual abuse to talk about their experiences in an environment designed to be free from judgement and questioning and to directly influence the work of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse.”

More information about The Truth Project, visit their website: https://www.truthproject.org.uk/i-will-be-heard

For more information about how Warwickshire puts children at the heart of everything it does by prioritising tackling Child Sexual Exploitation in the county, visit: https://www.safeguardingwarwickshire.co.uk/safeguarding-children/warwickshire-safeguarding-children-board-wscb