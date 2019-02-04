Jun sets sights on national crown

JUN Chung will be aiming to become the best table tennis player in the country for his age group after booking his place in the national finals of the Butterfly Schools’ Individual Table Tennis Championships.

The Stratford-upon-Avon Primary School pupil will be one of more than 350 players representing 50 counties who will gather at the Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton on Saturday, 27th April for the competition.

The ten-year-old secured his place in the National Finals after being crowned Warwickshire Schools County Champion for the U11 boys category last Thursday night.

He beat off a number of competitors from around the county at the Lawrence Sheriff School in Rugby on his way to being crowned champion.

Jun, who is currently a member of Lillington Freechurch Table Tennis Club, also plays in the Leamington League in the two-a-side Division B and also represents his club at the National Cadets competition.

Jun’s father Jerry Chung said: “I am absolutely delighted with Jun’s achievement for his tender age.

“Table tennis is a great sport for developing focus, determination, fitness and most of all friendship and sportsmanship.

“Let’s hope he can continue his success.”