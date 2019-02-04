Weekend results

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 2nd February

Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central

Stratford Town 0-0 St Ives Town

Total Motion Midland League, Division One

Racing Club Warwick 2-1 Rocester

Studley P-P Atherstone Town

Hinckley AFC P-P Littleton

Division Two

GNP Sports P-P FC Stratford

Barnt Green Spartak P-P Earlswood Town

Division Three

Inkberrow 3-0 Central Ajax

AFC Church P-P Shipston Excelsior

Birmingham Vase, Quarter-finals

Coventry Colliery P-P Alcester Town

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One

Bretforton Old Boys 6-5 FC Stratford HGC

Claverdon P-P Alcester Town Reserves

Inkberrow Reserves 3-2 Feckenham Reserves

Aquaid Division Two

AFC Stratford Town 4-3 Inkberrow

Shipston Excelsior Reserves P-P FISSC Reserves

South Redditch Athletic P-P GSH United

RM Smith Cup, Semi-finals

FC Wickhamford P-P Welford on Avon

RUGBY UNION

Saturday, 2nd February

Midlands Four West (South)

Claverdon P-P Bromyard

HOCKEY

Saturday, 2nd February

Midlands Two

Stratford 8-0 Leek 2nds

West Midlands Premier

Old Silhillians 1sts 3-1 Stratford 2nds

South East Two

Atherstone Adders 3rds 0-6 Stratford 3rds

South West Three

Stratford 4ths 4-4 Stourport 4ths

South East Four

Stratford 5ths 4-2 Sutton Coldfield 7ths

Midlands Feeder West

Uni of Birmingham 4ths P-P Stratford Ladies

Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two

Berkswell & Balsall 1sts P-P Stratford 2nds

Sutton Coldfield 4ths P-P Stratford 3rds