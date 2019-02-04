Weekend results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 2nd February
Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central
Stratford Town 0-0 St Ives Town
Total Motion Midland League, Division One
Racing Club Warwick 2-1 Rocester
Studley P-P Atherstone Town
Hinckley AFC P-P Littleton
Division Two
GNP Sports P-P FC Stratford
Barnt Green Spartak P-P Earlswood Town
Division Three
Inkberrow 3-0 Central Ajax
AFC Church P-P Shipston Excelsior
Birmingham Vase, Quarter-finals
Coventry Colliery P-P Alcester Town
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
Bretforton Old Boys 6-5 FC Stratford HGC
Claverdon P-P Alcester Town Reserves
Inkberrow Reserves 3-2 Feckenham Reserves
Aquaid Division Two
AFC Stratford Town 4-3 Inkberrow
Shipston Excelsior Reserves P-P FISSC Reserves
South Redditch Athletic P-P GSH United
RM Smith Cup, Semi-finals
FC Wickhamford P-P Welford on Avon
RUGBY UNION
Saturday, 2nd February
Midlands Four West (South)
Claverdon P-P Bromyard
HOCKEY
Saturday, 2nd February
Midlands Two
Stratford 8-0 Leek 2nds
West Midlands Premier
Old Silhillians 1sts 3-1 Stratford 2nds
South East Two
Atherstone Adders 3rds 0-6 Stratford 3rds
South West Three
Stratford 4ths 4-4 Stourport 4ths
South East Four
Stratford 5ths 4-2 Sutton Coldfield 7ths
Midlands Feeder West
Uni of Birmingham 4ths P-P Stratford Ladies
Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two
Berkswell & Balsall 1sts P-P Stratford 2nds
Sutton Coldfield 4ths P-P Stratford 3rds