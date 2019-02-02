FULL-TIME: Stratford Town 0-0 St Ives Town

STRATFORD Town play host to St Ives Town at the Arden Garages Stadium today, Saturday, as the Blues seek to keep up their Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central play-off push.

Thomas Baillie’s men are currently fourth in the table but have a good chance of finishing second if they can win their three games in hand on second-placed Stourbridge and other results going their way.

That aside, Baillie’s aim has always been to be in the play-offs come the end of each month and anything extra will be an added bonus.

For all the action from today’s game, follow the live feed below.

4.56pm: Full-time here and it’s finished 0-0. Thanks for following and report will be online very shortly.

4.51pm: Very end to end stuff here but it remains goalless.

4.43pm: Few chances here as Osei-Bonsu cuts inside and fires straight at Etheridge before Shariff is one-on-one up the other end but the ffort is saved.

4.40pm: Good tackle from McAteer stops Snaith getting into the box.

4.33pm: Grocott whips a free-kick from about 25 yards out over the bar.

4.27pm: CROSSBAR! Oulton goes for goal from about 20 yards out and it deflects onto the bar! SO close for Town.

4.25pm: Carvalho bursts into the area but he over-runs it and Conway can claim the ball.

4.22pm: Skendi tries to play in Wilson but the pass has slightly too much weight on it and Conway is there to gather.

4.19pm: Town yet to really test Conway in the St Ives goal as we approach the hour mark.

4.14pm: CHANCE! St Ives should be 1-0 up as Snaith gets in down the right, squares it to Bailey but his shot goes straight at Etheridge.

4.10pm: Turn and shot from Shariff on the edge of the box but a great tackle stops the shot troubling Conway.

4.08pm: And we are back under way here at the Arden Garages Stadium.

3.49pm: HALF TIME! It’s goalless here at the Arden Garages Stadium. Not the best of halves but St Ives will be the happier of the two sides.

3.47pm: Carvalho goes for goal from a 30-yard free-kick but it goes wide. Keeper had it well covered.

3.42pm: Chance for St Ives as Snaith delivers from the right but Bailey volleys over from inside the area.

3.39pm: Shariff gets in behind the St Ives defence but takes too long to get a shot off and the chance is gone.

3.37pm: Free-kick for Town as Coulson blocks the run of Carvalho. Yellow card.

3.30pm: Kelly at the back post volleys straight at Etheridge. St Ives No.6 had a little push on McAteer to create the chance.

3.27pm: Past the midway point in this half and not really much to report. A very scrappy affair.

3.22pm: Another good attack from Town but Carvalho overhits the cross and it’s a goal kick.

3.18pm: Good spell of pressure from Town ends with Oulton drilling a left-footed shot wide of the mark.

3.14pm: Corner from Parker is headed clear by Cox.

3.12pm: Osei-Bonsu finds some space in the area after a long throw but he volleys well wide of the mark.

3.09pm: Slow start to this game and it remains 0-0.

3.06pm: Sundire with a header straight at Etheridge from a Snaith cross from the right-hand side.

3.03pm: Early free-kick for St Ives but McAteer heads away Coulson’s delivery.

3.01pm: And we’re off.

2.40pm: Those are your teams for today’s game and we will be back shortly to bring you all the updates. Kick-off at 3pm.

2.37pm: St Ives: Martin Conway, Mark Coulson, Ben Toseland, Taona Sundire, Charlie De’Ath, Danny Kelly, George Bailey, Robert Parker, Andrew Osei-Bonsu, Oliver Snaith, Ben Baker.

Subs: Owen Wallis, Jarvis Wilson, Ben Seymour-Shove, Patrick Jordan, Jake Newman.

2.35pm: Town: Ross Etheridge, Chris Cox, Kynan Isaac, Jordan Williams, Jamie McAteer, Lewis Wilson, Albi Skendi, Nabil Shariff, Ross Oulton, Wilson Carvalho.

Subs: Cody Fisher, James Behan, Daniel Preston, Will Grocott.

Town unchanged from the 1-0 victory over Redditch United last Saturday, but Kian Williams is not in the squad.

2.30pm: Hello and welcome from the Arden Garages Stadium for today’s league game between Stratford Town and St Ives. Team news to come next.