VIDEO: Residents gather in Firs Gardens to express their concerns

OPPONENTS to a controversial plan to install a Chinese pavilion in the Firs Gardens in Stratford-upon-Avon gathered today (Friday) to vent their anger after the plan was approved at Stratford District Council’s planning meeting on Wednesday.

Angry residents in Evesham Place, Stratford-upon-Avon say they’ve not been properly consulted by Stratford District Council about the positioning of a Peony Pavilion in Firs Gardens. While they regard the gift of a 20 foot high pavilion from the city of Fuzhou in China as “beautiful” they argue its being put in the wrong place.

They argue the Firs Gardens is not suitable because of traffic levels and the increased accident risk posed to visitors at the proposed pavilion site. Residents fought to get an alcohol ban in the gardens some time ago, they now claim a pavilion will encourage further anti-social behaviour.

They are angry because they believe the district council has ignored the views of 300 local residents, ignored its own guidelines on consultation and refuses to consult the Police and Crime Commissioner over the proposal.

See Thursday’s Stratford Herald for more on the story.