Funding of birthday bill remains an issue

WHILE it may be “business as usual” for this year’s Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations, the spectre of who foots the bill raised its ugly head once again at Stratford Town Council’s full meeting on Tuesday night.

There was a clear sense of frustration within the council chamber as town clerk, Sarah Summers, confirmed arrangements for this year’s civic event were well in hand but funding for the celebrations continue to cause her, “sleepless nights”.

The crux of the matter appears to be who pays for what and has been for some time now but last year the whole funding issues was brought sharply into focus when it emerged both Stratford Town Council and Stratford District Council contributed £25,000 each to stage the colourful day of celebration which attracts a global audience. The same amount – perhaps more – is envisaged for this year’s festivities on Saturday, 27th April and Sunday, 28th April.

By far and away the biggest expenditure is on security; the payment and arrangement of stewards, traffic management measures, health and safety and security wardens.

On this very subject Stratford District Council’s cabinet learned recently that while the birthday celebrations “attracts global imagination and appeal, increases footfall and maximises the exposure for Stratford-upon-Avon and the wider District, (thus) enhancing financial support for the local economy, the international terrorism threat level has heightened significantly. Stratford-upon-Avon remains an attractive location for a potential terrorism action.”

Town councillors were informed that security experts who work with Arsenal Football Club and who are involved in major sporting tournaments like the Rugby World Cup could possibly help Stratford Town Council tackle its security bill headache in other ways. Although no decision has been taken on this matter as yet, a meeting with security advisors is planned for a later date.