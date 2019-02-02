Sign up to save lives

A BID for Stratford-upon-Avon to be the driving force behind a campaign to get many more people to sign up to the donor register attracted widespread attention at its launch last week.

The event at the butterfly farm on Thursday saw a number of people relate their stories of how a transplant has changed their lives – or of what it is like waiting for the chance.

The Donor Town project – looking to embrace not just the town but the wider area around it – has been pioneered by Stratford woman Sally Bee. She said she chose the butterfly farm for the launch because it was a symbol of new life, hope and rejuvenation.

As reported in the Herald earlier this month, Sally has a rare coronary condition called SCAD, has had five heart attacks and is a host for the British Transplant Games.

Her aim is to inspire people from all parts of the community to sign up to the register over the next 12 months, after which the baton will be passed to another town.

She said: “Many people, when asked, say that of course they will donate their organs in the event of their death, but there is no compelling reason for them to do it today.

“So, often, they never get around to it. My aim is to bring it to the forefront of everyone’s mind, so that they do ‘get around to it’.”

Her targets for the next year in and around Stratford are to:

– See every car with the car sticker showing their support

– See every shop with the window sticker showing their support

– See our stickers on local taxis

– Have every school and college show their support

– Have every business show their support

– Have every family show their support

She added: “By ‘showing their support’ I mean they all make time to have the conversation with their loved ones; sign the organ donor register; pass the message onto someone else – and on… and on… and on…

“This is like a whole town game of pass the parcel, where there are no losers, only winners. I want teachers to tell children, who will tell their parents, who will tell their work colleagues, who will tell their brothers… sisters… aunts… teachers… employers.

Could do better

“We are a constituency of around 121,000 people, 44,000 have signed the donor register ­– we could do much better!”

In addition to her own talk to the audience at the launch, she added: “Jim Lynskey, a 23-year-old from Studley, spoke about his four-year wait for a new heart. He is currently wired up to a mechanical heart on the outside of his body.

“Lisa Ebdon, another local lady, spoke about her liver transplant that took place just 11 weeks ago.

“Ayesha Trickett spoke about the new kidney she was given 30 years ago and how she has gone on to have children.

“Yasar Martini spoke about the death of his three-year-old daughter, Margot, who didn’t get the bone marrow transplant she needed

“And Gill Ferguson from Snitterfield spoke about the death of her 17-year-old son Matthew in a car accident and how his organs went on to save eight lives.”

Following on from the launch, there are a number of ways people can get involved to help get those numbers up.

There is an open invitation for people to join the Donor Town Action Group.

The aim would be for members to visit schools, businesses and any other places that could distribute posters and window stickers.

They also want people with existing networks in the area, such as Brownies, Guides, WI, Lions, Rotary and so on, to nominate Donor Town ambassadors to help spread the message to all their members.

The launch was also chance to debunk some of the myths about organ donation and about who can be involved.

Sally said: “Just because you discuss what you want to happen after your death, doesn’t mean it will happen any earlier.

“If you think you can’t sign the organ donor register because of your religion, check with your elders and religious leaders, there is usually no reason why life cannot be given to another whilst still showing love and respect to the person who has passed.

“You can sign the organ donor register at any age – no-one is too old!

“Giving blood and bone marrow are also ways to save lives.”

As indicated previously she wants to relate this activity to the town’s most famous son: “Stratford-upon-Avon is known for Will Shakespeare, but I also want this wonderful town to be known for its generosity for giving life to others.

“I am speaking to the Guinness world record organisation to see if there is a record we could break in this regard.

“At the end of the 12-month period, we will pass the accolade onto another town, sharing and supporting with them all we have learnt.”

Speaking ahead of the project, she said: “This is a win-win project.

“There is no downside, there are no losers, everyone has the potential to become a hero and save up to nine lives.

“Why wouldn’t you?

“If we get 100 new people on the Organ Donor Register it will be a success. If we have 1,000 new sign-ups in Stratford, I will be thrilled and deligh-ted.

For more information, go to: www. donor town project.uk