Essential gas work in some parts of Stratford on Saturday

ESSENTIAL work starts early tomorrow (Saturday) to fix an issue affecting gas supplies in some parts of Stratford-upon-Avon.

In recent days, gas network Cadent has identified poor gas pressures in an area to the east of the River Avon.

Investigations have identified an issue with the underground gas main that runs close to Banbury Road’s junction with Dale Avenue.

Specialist teams need to work in the road, as the main is directly underneath it. They will begin this work tomorrow, around 7am.

Temporary traffic lights are required to ensure everyone’s safety – workers and motorists. The work will likely run into next week.

A spokesman for gas network Cadent said: “We know this is not ideal, but hope people understand we need to act quickly to ensure people can get the gas they need to heat their homes, particularly in this cold weather.”