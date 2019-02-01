Weekend fixtures guide

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 2nd February (3pm unless stated)

Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central

Stratford Town v St Ives Town

Total Motion Midland League, Division One

Racing Club Warwick v Rocester

Studley v Atherstone Town

Hinckley AFC v Littleton

Division Two

GNP Sports v FC Stratford (2.30pm)

Barnt Green Spartak v Earlswood Town (2.30pm)

Division Three

Inkberrow v Central Ajax (2.30pm)

AFC Church v Shipston Excelsior (2.30pm)

Birmingham Vase, Quarter-finals

Coventry Colliery v Alcester Town (2pm)

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One

Bretforton Old Boys v FC Stratford HGC (2pm)

Claverdon v Alcester Town Reserves (2pm)

Inkberrow Reserves v Feckenham Reserves (2pm)

Aquaid Division Two

AFC Stratford Town v Inkberrow (2pm)

Shipston Excelsior Reserves v FISSC Reserves (2pm)

South Redditch Athletic vs GSH United (2pm)

RM Smith Cup, Semi-finals

FC Wickhamford v Welford on Avon (2pm)

RUGBY UNION

Saturday, 2nd February (2.15pm)

Midlands Four West (South)

Claverdon v Bromyard

HOCKEY

Saturday, 2nd February

Midlands Two

Stratford v Leek 2nds

West Midlands Premier

Old Silhillians 1sts v Stratford 2nds

South East Two

Atherstone Adders 3rds v Stratford 3rds

South West Three

Stratford 4ths v Stourport 4ths

South East Four

Stratford 5ths v Sutton Coldfield 7ths

Midlands Feeder West

University of Birmingham 4ths v Stratford Ladies

Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two

Berkswell & Balsall 1sts v Stratford 2nds

Sutton Coldfield 4ths v Stratford 3rds