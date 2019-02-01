Weekend fixtures guide

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 2nd February (3pm unless stated)
Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central
Stratford Town v St Ives Town
Total Motion Midland League, Division One
Racing Club Warwick v Rocester
Studley v Atherstone Town
Hinckley AFC v Littleton
Division Two
GNP Sports v FC Stratford (2.30pm)
Barnt Green Spartak v Earlswood Town (2.30pm)
Division Three
Inkberrow v Central Ajax (2.30pm)
AFC Church v Shipston Excelsior (2.30pm)
Birmingham Vase, Quarter-finals
Coventry Colliery v Alcester Town (2pm)
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
Bretforton Old Boys v FC Stratford HGC (2pm)
Claverdon v Alcester Town Reserves (2pm)
Inkberrow Reserves v Feckenham Reserves (2pm)
Aquaid Division Two
AFC Stratford Town v Inkberrow (2pm)
Shipston Excelsior Reserves v FISSC Reserves (2pm)
South Redditch Athletic vs GSH United (2pm)
RM Smith Cup, Semi-finals
FC Wickhamford v Welford on Avon (2pm)
RUGBY UNION
Saturday, 2nd February (2.15pm)
Midlands Four West (South)
Claverdon v Bromyard
HOCKEY
Saturday, 2nd February
Midlands Two
Stratford v Leek 2nds
West Midlands Premier
Old Silhillians 1sts v Stratford 2nds
South East Two
Atherstone Adders 3rds v Stratford 3rds
South West Three
Stratford 4ths v Stourport 4ths
South East Four
Stratford 5ths v Sutton Coldfield 7ths
Midlands Feeder West
University of Birmingham 4ths v Stratford Ladies
Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two
Berkswell & Balsall 1sts v Stratford 2nds
Sutton Coldfield 4ths v Stratford 3rds