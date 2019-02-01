Exhibition calls for local maternity memories

ESCAPE Arts is proud to announce its new bundle of joy Call the Midwife – a brand new exhibition about the history of maternity services in Stratford-upon-Avon.

From pregnancy to a bouncing baby, from home births to the hospital and beyond, the exhibition spans from the late Victorian era to the present day, including cherished memories of the much missed Monroe Devis Maternity Hospital in Tiddington.

The exhibition is also about local business woman Edith Devis who made the hospital home to an inspiring staff team supporting thousands of local women through childbirth during its 40 year conception.

The exhibition will also focus on the harder aspects of mothers and babies up to the 1960s, exploring the gritty practices at unmarried mother’s hospitals for women who could not keep their babies. Call the Midwife will also touch on stories about the Children’s Isolation Hospital off the Birmingham Road and the history of the health visitor.

Call the Midwife will be launched on Saturday 16th February from 12.30pm to 4.30pm at Escape’s Heritage and Arts Centre – The Old Slaughterhouse, running until May.

Karen Williams of Escape Arts said: “On this day we would like to invite anyone born at the Monroe Devis or who had their babies there to bring in their baby photos or share their family stories connected to this much loved maternity home. Help us create our Monroe Devis baby album, a wonderful archive to a treasured local and sadly long gone service. A further programme of events will be carried out to support the exhibition until its conclusion in May, including ‘Meet the Midwife’ talks, Ooh Matron Naughty postcard exhibition and lots more.”

Visit the website www.oldslaughterhouse.org.uk to keep up to date on the latest information and events supporting this exhibition or contact Karen direct with photographs and stories at karenwilliams@escapearts.org.uk