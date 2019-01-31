Billy Bragg headlines Warwick Folk Festival’s 40th year

Billy Bragg will headline the popular Warwick Folk Festival which returns for its milestone 40th year from 25th to 28th July at Warwick School and the surrounding town.

The family friendly festival will bring together other leading names from around the world including Skerryvore, Karan Casey, Calan, Will Pound & Eddy Jay, Breabach, O’Hooley & Tidow and Nancy Kerr for four days of music and dance.

The festival covers a wide range of music genres and styles including folk, blues, rock, country and funk. Visitors can enjoy a full programme of energetic ceilidhs, concerts, singarounds, dance, intimate acoustic performances or full on gigs. In the town centre there will be a vast array of colourful dance displays, pub music sessions and open air concerts.

Billy Bragg will perform on the Thursday in the main marquee. Billy has been a performer and political campaigner for over 35 years. Honoured with the PRS Outstanding Contribution to British Music award at the Ivor Novello awards in 2018, he is regarded as a valuable statesman. Billy will be supported by “hypnotically original” new folk collective Bird in the Belly.

To help celebrate their 40th year the organisers are asking people to send in photographs capturing memories of earlier festival moments such as engagements, births, chance meetings that have sparked musical and personal projects and generations growing up with the festival. Please send images by email to info@warwickfolkfestival.co.uk or via Facebook at www.facebook.com/warwickfolkfestival

Early bird tickets are available at a discounted rate visit www.warwickfolkfestival.co.uk