Chinese pavilion gets the go ahead

A CONTROVERSIAL plan to install a Chinese pavilion in the Firs Gardens, in Stratford-upon-Avon was approved at Stratford District Council’s planning meeting last night.

It’s not known when the Peony Pavilion will be constructed but it could be in place in time for this year’s Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations in April.

Permission was granted after a vote of 6 to 2 in favour at a district council planning west meeting on Wednesday but the news will come as a big disappointment to some local residents who thought the district council’s proposed location was wrong from the outset.

They urged SDC to look at alternative sites which sparked a flurry of opposition letters on the council’s planning website along with a petition signed by a number of other objectors. The pavilion has to be located on district council owned land.

It is seen as a gift to Stratford by the city of Fuzhou in China as a sign of the growing ties between the two.