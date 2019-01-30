Stratford-upon-Avon Football Alliance round-up

HENLEY Forest of Arden came from behind to secure a 3-1 victory over Welford on Avon to extend their lead at the top of the Stratford Alliance Aquaid Division One table to five points.

Adam Edwards struck in the 30th minute to give Welford a 1-0 half-time lead before second-half strikes from Tom Byrom, Thomas Tarbuck and substitute Jordan Clark secured the win for Henley.

Inkberrow Reserves stretched their unbeaten league run to seven games with an emphatic 7-1 victory over FC Stratford HGC, thanks to goals from Steve McManus (2), Kieron Sheen (2), Samuel Steele, Alex Bullock and Joel Steer.

George Davis and Manprit Singh were on target in Alcester Town Reserves’ 3-2 defeat at Bretforton Old Boys while Feckenham Reserves edged out Claverdon 2-1.

Robbie Davies and Daniel Smiles netted for the Millers.

Aquaid Division Two leaders GSH United made it 15 wins out 15 with an 8-2 trouncing of Blockley Sports.

Dan Sill, Elliot Wilson and Tom Smallman all hit braces for United, with Mitchell Sutor and Charlie Ward completing their scoring.

Sean Bennett and Andrew Rigley replied for Sports.

In a 15-goal thriller at the University of Warwick, South Redditch Athletic edged out AFC Stratford Town 8-7, thanks to goals from Benjamin Higgins (3), Logan Madden (2), Callan Towler (2) and Omar Pennicott.

Sam Jalowiecki (2), Josh Beresford, Toby Curran, Shaun Smith, Connor Upton and Joshua Grice were on target for Town.

Inkberrow A enjoyed a 7-2 victory over Shipston Excelsior Reserves, with the help of five goals from Ben Rogers.

Stuart Hall and Tim Lees also netted for Inkberrow while Sunil Nand and Alex Gregg scored for Shipston.

Elsewhere, FISSC Reserves secured a 3-1 victory over Tysoe United.

Ash Robinson, Ollie Ashley-Clarke and Richard Foreman bagged the goals for FISSC.

Lee O’Connell scored United’s only goal of the game.