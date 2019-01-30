Stratford off-spinner Urquhart bowled over by MCCC award

STRATFORD Cricket Club off-spinner James Urquhart was left stunned after being named as the Midlands Club Cricket Conference’s (MCCC) cricketer of the year.

Urquhart won the top accolade after claiming 61 wickets for the Panthers on their way to a fifth-placed finish in Division Three of the Birmingham & District Premier League.

“It was a great surprise to me,” said Urquhart.

“I was aware I had topped the Birmingham League wicket-takers table but I had never thought of winning an award such as this.

“I know Webby (Brian Webb, a stalwart of Stratford CC who passed away in November) would be proud as he had been a great help in not just my development, but to hundreds of juniors across Warwickshire.”

The award comes after Urquhart was named as Stratford’s player of the year for his impressive stats last season.

“There are some big names on that trophy so to follow in their footsteps is quite humbling,” said Urquhart.

“It was the best season in a Panthers shirt for me by far, not only for personal reasons, but as a team it was very enjoyable.”

Stratford find themselves in the Warwickshire League Premier Division next season after a reshuffle of the Birmingham League but Urquhart is unsure what to expect.

“It’ll be tough for everyone to have expectations as it’s alien to everyone,” he added.

Stratford CC are also on the hunt for new players for the forthcoming season.

For more information about joining, email stratfordcricketclub01@gmail.com or pop along to the club’s winter nets sessions at 2pm every Sunday at Stratford-upon-Avon School.