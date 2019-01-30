Cyber crime losses in Warwickshire down by over half in latest national statistics

CYBER dependent crime losses in Warwickshire have dropped by over half in the six month period April to September 2018 compared with the previous six months.

Losses for Warwickshire of £132K compare to national figures which show a 24 per cent increase.

Reporting of cyber crime in Warwickshire has gone up by over 12 per cent in the same period, compared with a national increase of just under 8 per cent.

These are among the latest statistics released by the City of London Police’s National Fraud Intelligence Bureau in their cyber crime report of 27th January (see https://www.cityoflondon.police.uk/Pages/default.aspx ).

The figures include details such as the number of reports of cyber crimes made to Action Fraud and the amount of money lost by victims in each police force area. The cyber ‘dashboards’ show the impact that this kind of crime can have in a local area.

For Warwickshire, it is also estimated that at least 76 per cent of all the fraud crimes reported were cyber enabled (i.e. the fraud crime was made possible via the use of a computer or device).

Other statistics in the report for Warwickshire indicate that people aged between 50 to 59 suffered the greatest from this type of offence.

The highest losses to the public in Warwickshire due to cyber dependent crime were as a result of ‘hacking’ of their personal accounts, with hacking of social media and e-mail being the most reported crime.

However, whilst individuals incurred 76 per cent of such crime, businesses were also targeted, representing 16 per cent of the total. This is similar to national figures.

The top ‘malware’ (malicious software) method of attack used for such crimes in the period was ‘Banking Trojan’ malware, with 430 devices being infected.

Detective Inspector Emma Wright, of the Economic Crime Unit, said: “It is good news that Warwickshire has seen a decrease in victim losses from cyber dependent crime.

“We know that cyber crime is under-reported, so the increased cyber crime reporting in Warwickshire is welcome, and could well be as a result of people responding positively to our encouragement to report offences to Action Fraud, the national reporting centre.

“However, as always, our best results are achieved by working closely with the public and business. They should be on their guard at all times and report any cyber crime to Action Fraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk or 0300 123 2040.

Simple ways to guard against cyber crime: