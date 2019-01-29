A timeless teatime treat

GUESTS at Market Hall Museum in Warwick on Saturday were treated to afternoon tea as they stepped back in time and sampled cakes using recipes created by an 18th century resident of the town.

The Caking and Baking bakery from Leamington created the cakes, made from the original recipes of Mary Wise, a wealthy resident of Warwick who lived at The Priory until she died in 1760.

Those attending included friends, seated, Mihaela Marfa, her daughter Sara Marfa, aged six, Sandi Sund, Stephanie Palmer and her daughter Sophie Rimell, aged three, who are pictured along with event organisers Louise Jennings, museum development assistant, front, Bronwen Williams, museum development officer, and volunteer Kathryn Şeren.

The event also featured a display of kitchen gadgets from the mid-18th century alongside the recipes from Mary Wise’s cookbook.