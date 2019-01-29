Dwyer goes higher in prestigious High Jump Meeting in Hustopece

STRATFORD Athletic Club high jumper Rory Dwyer continued his recent momentum at the prestigious High Jump Meeting in the Czech town of Hustopece.

In a quality competition, Dwyer finished fifth in the B section with a season’s best of 2.10m, his best jump since the 2016 British Championships, more than two-and-a-half years ago.

It is also comfortably the highest jump by anyone in the West Midlands so far this year.

“I had a great time at the competition,” said Dwyer.

“While I’m pleased with jumping another season’s best, which is already higher than I jumped last season, I know I’ve got a lot more still to come.

“I was well clear of 2.14m, but just kept coming down on the bar, Once I tweak my run up to get my high point in the right place, the heights should come.”

Dwyer represented Great Britain at the 2014 and 2016 IAAF World U20 Championships, but missed the entire 2017 season through injury.

After moving to Loughborough University in September that year, he rehabbed his way back to form and made a return to competition in 2018.

He has since gone from strength to strength and is now just five centimetres away from matching his indoor PB.

“This year I made the decision to stop trying to chase the athlete I was before the injury, and try to create something new,” he added.