Join conversation on ‘Cross-gender Shakespeare’

Gill Sutherland
Kathryn Hunter as Timon of Athens, currently at the RSC, and, inset, Lisa Wolpe
Tomorrow (Wednesday, 5pm to 6pm) a fascinating talk takes place, ‘Cross-gender Shakespeare: a research conversation’, at The Shakespeare Centre
Presented by Lisa Wolpe from the States, a writer in residence with the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, University of Warwick, and Misfit Inc. for a few weeks. She was Artistic Director of the Los Angeles Women’s Shakespeare Festival for 20 years and has played most of Shakespeare’s major male roles. She is a leading expert in the theatrical field of cross-gender Shakespeare.
Lisa will be in conversation about ‘Cross-gender Shakespeare’: what is the effect of women playing male roles on stage? Is it subversive? How is it positive? What insights emerge?’ Admission free. No tickets required.