Penalty denies Sims his first Formula E podium

ALEXANDER Sims gave another impressive performance in round three of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in Chile – but a last-minute penalty denied him his first podium.

Sims, who lives near Bickmarsh, had crossed the line in third but his penalty put him back to seventh in the final standings.

BMWi Andretti Motorsport’s Sims started the race eighth after setting a fastest lap of 1:09.147 during qualifying around the South American city circuit in Santiago, just 0.113s off qualifying for the top-six Super Pole shoot-out.

Conditions in Santiago were very hot, with the surface breaking up in some corners to create challenging yet exciting race conditions.

As the race got underway, Sims improved a position early on to run seventh and continued to make excellent progress through the field, making an outstanding pass on Maximilian Günther along the way.

As he edged towards the front of the field, Sims locked into battle with Venturi’s Edoardo Mortara, who was running in third.

As the duo went into the tight chicane in turns eight, nine and ten, Mortara spun and fell down the order.

Sims claimed the position and powered on to cross the finish line third.

However, he was subsequently given a time penalty for the incident that relegated him to seventh in the final classification.

Sims brought home six points, taking his tally to 18 and putting him tenth in the Drivers’ Standings.

“It’s a shame to lose another podium under such circumstances but we accept it and move on,” said Sims.

“Generally, our race performance was good. To be three races into my first Formula E season and in a position where I should have had two podiums – and potentially even a win – is a good footing.

“I think we can pull together, build on this and try very hard in Mexico to bring home the good result that I feel we deserve.”

Sims heads to Mexico City for round four on Saturday, 16th February.