Boy in the Dress musical comes to RSC later this year

As revealed by the Herald previously, The Boy in the Dress, a new musical based on the David Walliams book, will be the festive family show at the RSC later this year.

Announcing its winter season today, the RSC confirmed that songwriter Guy Chambers and singer Robbie Williams were on board to create the music, while Mark Ravehill will write the book for the musical. RSC artistic director Gregory Doran will direct the production that will run at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre from 8th November to 8th March 2020.

A season of new plays alongside Shakespeare’s King John (19th September to 21st March) runs in the Swan Theatre, exploring contemporary issues of nationhood. These are: A Museum In Baghdad by Hannah Khalil, directed by Erica Whyman; and The Whip by Juliet Gilkes Romero, directed by Kimberley Sykes. They open 11th October and 1st February 2020 respectively.

From September the company will be touring schools with its First Encounters With Shakespeare production of The Merchant Of Venice – it will also be performed at theatres nationwide and plays in the Swan Theatre; it is directed and edited by Robin Belfield.

A new season of stand-up comedy talent is also being launched.

