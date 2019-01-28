Teenagers assaulted in Wellesbourne

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl and a teenage woman were assaulted in Wellesbourne earlier this month.

The incident occurred at around 6pm on Wednesday 16 January when police received reports that the victims has been verbally abused and physically assaulted by a man and a girl.

The reported assault took place on Ettington Road, close to the junction with Loxley Road.

PC Sid Hammond said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have information, or who may have been in the area at the time to come forward and assist with our investigation.

“At this time we believe the victims and suspects were known to each other and I would like to reassure the local community that we are doing all we can to find the people responsible.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 335 of 16 January 2019. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.