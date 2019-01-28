Alveston Juniors want more girls to join club

ALVESTON Juniors are looking for young girls to join their club.

Overall, the club has virtually an equal number of men and women players across its four weekly coaching sessions.

However, its younger sessions in Stratford have just two girls attending regularly.

Both travel from Dorridge and Redditch respectively to take part.

Club coach Chris Osborne is keen to balance the genders to be able to add the mixed doubles discipline and be able to have girls doubles matches on club nights.

He said: “It’s an ideal game for girls who are looking for a sociable non-contact sport.”

Anyone who wants to have a free trial session to try the sport should email AlvestonJuniors@aol.com or call Chris directly on 01789 842664.