Stratford rowers shine at Northampton

THERE was plenty of success for Stratford Boat Club and their sister club King Edward VI School at a series of head races hosted by Northampton Rowing Club.

The event on the River Nene was divided into four divisions with individual events completed across all divisions during the day.

An early start saw crews rowing off at 8am for the first division of racing. The first event for Stratford saw two crews competing in the Masters’ coxless quad sculls.

First off in division one was Richard Nelson, Wallace Brown, Kjersti Woolley and Tom Doherty.

Woolley racing in a men’s event as a last minute substitute put in a sterling performance to help the crew finish in a creditable time of six minutes and 22 seconds.

Later in the day Stratford’s second crew of Gary Clay, Wallace Brown, Neville Hand and Tom Doherty put in an improved effort to record a time of 5:56 to earn a very creditable second place.

Stratford Men’s Masters were in action again later in the day, with Gary Clay and Neville Hand in the double sculls event and both were able to record a well-deserved victory, recording a time of 7:05.

The most eagerly anticipated event for Stratford was the debut of their new Women’s Masters crew of Naomi Knowles, Ruth Poulton, Dee Wevill and Heather Hayton.

They put in an excellent performance and finished just under six seconds behind the winners in a time of 7:29.

It was then the turn of the small boats crews next with a Mixed Masters all Stratford showdown between Helen Helliwell and Hugo Happel taking on the more experienced crew of Christine Goodwin and Tim Lunel.

A very competent performance by Helliwell and Happel in their first race saw them post a creditable time of 8:17, but it was not sadly enough to beat the experience of Goodwin and Lunel.

This left the small boat racers of Gina Fusco and Lunel competing in single sculls.

Fusco recorded two very good times of 8:34 and 8;48 respectively.

Lunel was unable to match his success in the doubles, but put in a good solid performance.

King Edward VI School had a range of both novice and experienced scullers competing in the junior section of the competition, all of which produced consistently good performances.

The stand out result of the day for the juniors was the success of the junior boys J17 coxed four crew, who won their first ever event to record one of the fastest rowing coxed four times of the day.

However, the girls were not to be outdone as they recored a very impressive victory in the double scull.