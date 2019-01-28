Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 26th January
Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central
Redditch United 0-1 Stratford Town
Total Motion Midland League, Division One
Racing Club Warwick P-P Uttoxeter Town
Division Two
FC Stratford 1-3 Barnt Green Spartak
Earlswood Town 0-1 Bolehall Swifts
Division Three
Alcester Town 3-0 Shipston Excelsior
Central Ajax 4-2 FC Shush
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
Bretforton Old Boys 3-2 Alcester Town Reserves
Claverdon 1-2 Feckenham Reserves
Henley Forest of Arden 3-1 Welford on Avon
Inkberrow Reserves 7-1 FC Stratford HGC
Aquaid Division Two
AFC Stratford 7-8 South Redditch Athletic
Blockley Sports 2-8 GSH United
FISSC Reserves 3-1 Tysoe United
Shipston Excelsior Reserves 2-7 Inkberrow A
Coventry Alliance, Alliance Three
Athletic Sparta P-P FISSC
Sunday, 27th January
Evesham & District Sunday League, Division One
Mickleton Rangers 4-0 Stour Excelsior
Division Three
Stour Excelsior Reserves 1-1 Stratford HGC
RUGBY UNION
Saturday, 26th January
Wadworth 6X South West One East
Witney 15-5 Stratford-upon-Avon
Midlands Three West (South)
Alcester 7-27 Manor Park
Midlands Four West (South)
Bedworth 27-7 Claverdon
HOCKEY
Saturday, 26th January
Midlands Two
University of Nottingham 2-2 Stratford
West Midlands Premier
Stratford 2nds 1-6 Edgbaston 2nds
South East Two
Stratford 3rds 6-1 Rugby & East Warwickshire 5ths
South West Three
Olton & West Warwickshire 5ths 4-3 Stratford 4ths
South East Four
Stratford 6ths 4-4 Stratford 5ths
Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two
Hampton 2nds 0-4 Stratford Ladies 2nds
Stratford 3rds 2-2 Berkswell & Balsall 1sts