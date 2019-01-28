Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 26th January

Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central

Redditch United 0-1 Stratford Town

Total Motion Midland League, Division One

Racing Club Warwick P-P Uttoxeter Town

Division Two

FC Stratford 1-3 Barnt Green Spartak

Earlswood Town 0-1 Bolehall Swifts

Division Three

Alcester Town 3-0 Shipston Excelsior

Central Ajax 4-2 FC Shush

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One

Bretforton Old Boys 3-2 Alcester Town Reserves

Claverdon 1-2 Feckenham Reserves

Henley Forest of Arden 3-1 Welford on Avon

Inkberrow Reserves 7-1 FC Stratford HGC

Aquaid Division Two

AFC Stratford 7-8 South Redditch Athletic

Blockley Sports 2-8 GSH United

FISSC Reserves 3-1 Tysoe United

Shipston Excelsior Reserves 2-7 Inkberrow A

Coventry Alliance, Alliance Three

Athletic Sparta P-P FISSC

Sunday, 27th January

Evesham & District Sunday League, Division One

Mickleton Rangers 4-0 Stour Excelsior

Division Three

Stour Excelsior Reserves 1-1 Stratford HGC

RUGBY UNION

Saturday, 26th January

Wadworth 6X South West One East

Witney 15-5 Stratford-upon-Avon

Midlands Three West (South)

Alcester 7-27 Manor Park

Midlands Four West (South)

Bedworth 27-7 Claverdon

HOCKEY

Saturday, 26th January

Midlands Two

University of Nottingham 2-2 Stratford

West Midlands Premier

Stratford 2nds 1-6 Edgbaston 2nds

South East Two

Stratford 3rds 6-1 Rugby & East Warwickshire 5ths

South West Three

Olton & West Warwickshire 5ths 4-3 Stratford 4ths

South East Four

Stratford 6ths 4-4 Stratford 5ths

Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two

Hampton 2nds 0-4 Stratford Ladies 2nds

Stratford 3rds 2-2 Berkswell & Balsall 1sts