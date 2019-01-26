FULL-TIME: Redditch United 0-1 Stratford Town

STRATFORD Town make the trip to The Trico Stadium today, Saturday, to take on Redditch United in the Worcestershire versus Warwickshire derby.

The Blues enjoyed a 2-0 victory over the Reds back in September, which was Paul Smith’s first game in charge of 15th-placed United following his departure from Midland League Premier Division outfit Highgate United.

Town then got the better of Redditch 2-1 two months later in CSS League Cup.

Will Town make it a hat-trick of wins over Redditch today? Follow all the action below.

4.55pm: FULL-TIME! Town run out 1-0 winners here at the Trico. Report to come shortly.

4.51pm: Four minutes of stoppage time.

4.48pm: SAVE! Francis palms away a shot from Skendi in the area before Carvalho blazes over from a tight angle.

4.46pm: Into the final five minutes and Town are 1-0 to the good.

4.40pm: RED CARD! Reds down to 10 after Wright is sent off for a rash challenge on Oulton.

4.31pm: GOAL TOWN! Great play for the goal as Cox passes to Oulton on the far side, he chests it down, runs into the box and squares to Wilson who taps home.

4.30pm: Another sub for Redditch as Nelson is replaced by Downing.

4.28pm: Good ball in but Wilson cannot quite control the cross and it’s a goal kick.

4.25pm: Sub for Reds as Washbourne is replaced by Leachman-Whittingham.

4.22pm: CHANCE! Nice interchange between Skendi and Shariff before Outlon shoots, but the effort is straight at Francis in the Redditch goal.

4.19pm: Approaching the hour mark and it remains 0-0.

4.13pm: Nelson goes for goal from distance, good effort but it hits the side netting. Few Reds fans thought it was in.

4.09pm: Carvalho delivers but it misses everyone. Ball comes back in but Skendi’s looping header is comfortably gathered by Francis.

4.05pm: And we’re back underway here at the Trico.

4.01pm: Teams are back out. Second-half soon to be here.

3.48pm: HALF-TIME. And it’s 0-0 here at the Trico. Not really much has happened barring Nelson hitting the bar and Town having a ‘goal’ ruled out for offside. We’ll be back soon for what will hopefully be a better 2nd half.

3.43pm: CHANCE! Quickly taken corner from Town, Oulton delivers but Skendi heads just wide of the mark.

3.41pm: Not long left now until the end of what has been a poor first half.

3.32pm: Bunn delivers a free-kick on the near side but Fry is there to clear.

3.25pm: CROSSBAR! Long throw causes mayhem, it falls to Nelson, whose shot cannons off the underside of the bar and away from danger. Let off for Town.

3.24pm: Evans in acres of space at the back post but his lobbed effort/deep cross is gathered by Etheridge.

3.19pm: Goal…..no. Shariff puts the ball in the net from Isaac’s cross but the ref says no. Isaac deemed off.

3.16pm: Bunn goes for goal from distance, it’s deflected but the ball runs through to Etheridge.

3.13pm: Corner by Bunn headed wide by Davidson. Perhaps should have got the effort on target.

3.12pm: Long throw from Evans well claimed by Etheridge.

3.07pm: Slow start to this game, with neither keeper yet to be tested. Remains 0-0.

3.03pm: Early corner for the Reds and Bunn delivers but Williams heads it clear.

3.01pm: And we are off here at the Trico.

2.58pm: And the teams are out. Kick-off is just moments away.

2.44pm: Redditch: Reece Francis, Jamie Ashmore, Lewis Wright, Harry Franklin, Will Davidson, Rob Evans, Michael Nelson, Robbie Bunn, Danico Johnson, George Washbourne, Richard Batchelor. Subs: Sam Tye, Jack Downing, Shaquille Leachman-Whittingham, David Reynolds, Leam Howard.

Those are the teams for today. We’ll be back shortly for kick-off at 3pm.

2.40pm: Still no sign of the Redditch team sheet as we approach kick-off. We’re doing some digging around but as soon as we have it, you’ll find it on here.

2.21pm: Stratford: Ross Etheridge, Chris Cox, Kynan Isaac, James Fry, Jamie McAteer, Jordan Williams, Lewis Wilson, Albi Skendi, Nabil Shariff, Ross Oulton, Wilson Carvalho. Subs: Will Grocott, James Behan, Cody Fisher, Kian Williams, Dan Preston.

Head of football Thomas Baillie has kept with the same starting XI which drew 2-2 with Alvechurch on Tuesday night, but there was one change on the substitutes bench as Will Grocott came in for Felipe Barcelos.

Just awaiting the Redditch line-up.

2.20pm: Good afternoon and welcome from The Trico Stadium for today’s Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central clash between 15th-placed Redditch United and third-placed Stratford Town. Team news to come shortly.