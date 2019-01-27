Opposition builds against Welford housing plan

Opposition is mounting against a divisive housing application in Welford with time running out for residents to have their say on the plan.

The planning application, for 35 homes on Milcote Road, was submitted by Gladman, though the deadline for public comments is next Tuesday (29th January).

According to the application, the development will be high quality, sustainable and include up to 35 per cent affordable homes, with a play area and public open space also factored in.

However Cllr Peter Barnes, district council member for Welford, has described the application is ‘a purely speculative commercial venture, with no interest in our area.’

Objections to the plan draw attention to Welford already exceeding its housing requirement set out in the adopted Core Strategy, the pressure the development may place on Welford Primary School and the loss of open countryside.

Concerns about increased traffic and pressure on local infrastructure have also been aired.

In excess of 100 letters of objection have already been submitted by residents.

To give your view on the proposal visit the district council’s online planning portal and search for planning application 18/03705/out.

A decision on the application is expected to be made in April.