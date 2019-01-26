Sheep Street one-way system proposal scrapped

Revised anti-terrorism measures for Waterside have seen proposals for a one-way traffic system on Sheep Street scrapped.

The full details of the new scheme are yet to be revealed, but this week a council spokesperson confirmed that as the proposed closure of Waterside in front of the RSC is no longer planned, there is no need for the Sheep Street one-way system.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said: “Under the original plan, the road was going to be closed on a trial basis to assess the traffic impact in the first instance. Access would have still been made available for emergency vehicles and some other premises alongside that part of the road. This is the element of the plan that will now change and therefore the one way on Sheep St won’t be required. The chicane on Chapel St is still in the plan.

“There will be internal meetings this month and key stakeholder meetings at a later date to discuss the plans.”

While there is no specific terrorist threat to Stratford, both the county and district councils are keen to make the town as safe as possible to counter any future vehicle based attack.

Permanent measures to pedestrianise Henley Street for good are also in the offing, separate to any changes that may take place on Waterside.