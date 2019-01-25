BREAKING NEWS: Plans to cut Stratford’s retained fire engine scrapped

The ruling Conservative group at Warwickshire County Council has backtracked on plans to cut Stratford’s retained fire engine.

The measure, which was put forward in the draft budget, had sought to save £200,000 by cutting the retained engines at both Stratford and Coleshill.

Opposition councillors and the Fire Brigades Union were both highly critical of the proposal, with the latter warning only this week that such cuts would lead to higher response times and risk public safety.

A statement from the Conservative Group states: “We know that our Firefighters deliver great services to the people of Warwickshire and so we will reduce the savings required from the service by 60%, phase the delivery over two years and retain the second tenders at both Coleshill and Stratford so they are available into the future for the growing populations they serve.”

